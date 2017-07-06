Lexington NoLi Night Market

The Night Market is in it’s 4th season growing every year from attendees, diversity, community programming, and overall space. Put on by Director of Communications & Events for the NoLi CDC, Samantha Johnson is making it a point to incorporate as much local community from the North End of Lexington than ever before.

 

Last month they featured the first hemp house in KY being built as a part of Hemp History Week. This month, there’s something new in store. So, after you’ve celebrated the 4th of July, continue the celebration on July 7th!

