UPDATE: Boyle County road reopens following deadly collision

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/ADVOCATE-MESSENGER) – Perryville Road in Boyle County reopened early Thursday evening after being closed for hours following a deadly collision, according to The Advocate-Messenger.

The newspaper reports the driver of a black truck over-corrected and crossed the center line, hitting a white truck head-on.

The person inside the white truck died, according to the newspaper.

The Advocate-Messenger says heavy rain and wet roads are believed to be a factor in the crash.

Names have not been released.

*Note: The accident scene photo that accompanies this story is courtesy of Kendra Peek from The Advocate-Messenger.