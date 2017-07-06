Deputies: One man dead, two victims hurt after machete attack

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One man is dead and two people are injured after deputies say they were attacked with a machete.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office around 6:30 a.m. they received an assault call from home off of Bonnie Blue Lane. When they arrived two women were running out of a home. Both had been cut with a machete, according to deputies.

Investigators say their suspect ran out of the home with a machete and a gun. Deputies say they were able to get the suspect to drop the weapons.

Officials tell ABC 36 the suspect had self-inflicted machete cuts to his body. He was taken to UK Hospital.

Authorities say when they went inside the home they found a man dead.

Deputies say the two women will survive their injuries.

Sheriff’s Office officials say they believe the man was under the effects of some kind of illegal drugs.

No names have been released at this time.