Children’s hospital employee accused of rape

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Children’s hospital confirms a woman accused of having sex with a minor is an employee at the hospital. Court documents say Heather Seltsam, a 45-year-old woman admitted to having sex with a minor under the age of 16.

According to UK Health Care officials, Seltsam has been placed on administrative leave until further notice. That’s all the information the hospital says it will comment for now.

The Lexington woman was in court Thursday afternoon after being booked the night before. She is being charged with 3rd degree rape, 2nd degree sexual assault and use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor. She also said she exchanged sexual photos with the victim.

Seltsam is currently being held on a $10,000 bond and will appear back in court on July 14th.