Check out this yummy recipe for Charred Corn and Tomato Salad with Halloumi Cheese from Wild Thyme with chef, Allison Davis!

Charred Corn and Tomato Salad with Halloumi Cheese from Wild Thyme with chef, Allison Davis

Charred Corn and Tomato Salad with Halloumi Cheese

 

1 lemon, halved

1/4 cup fresh tarragon

2½ tbsp olive oil, divided

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1/4 tsp each sea salt and ground black pepper

8 plum tomatoes, halved lengthwise

2 ears corn, husked

4 oz halloumi cheese, cut in ¼-inch-thick slices

1 avocado, peeled, pitted and sliced

1 green onion, thinly sliced

 

Preparation

 

  1. Heat a grill to medium-high and brush grates with cooking oil. Place lemon halves, cut sides down, on grill. Close lid and grill until lemon is grill-marked, 1 to 2 minutes. Let cool enough to handle. Squeeze juice from lemon into a small bowl; discard lemon.
  2. Prepare dressing: In a small food processor, blend lemon juice, tarragon, 1½ tbsp olive oil, vinegar, mustard, salt and pepper until well combined. Set aside.
  3. Brush tomatoes, corn and halloumi all over with remaining 1 tbsp olive oil. Place corn on grill. Close lid and grill, turning often, until bright yellow and grill-marked, 7 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and let cool enough to handle.
  4. Meanwhile, place halloumi on grill. Close lid and grill, turning once, until grill-marked, about 4 minutes. Place tomatoes, cut side down, on grill. Close lid and grill, without turning, until slightly softened and grill-marked, about 2 minutes.
  5. Halve each tomato piece lengthwise to make wedges. Cut kernels from corn. Divide tomatoes and avocado among plates. Top with corn, halloumi, onion and dressing.
