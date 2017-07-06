Check out this yummy recipe for Charred Corn and Tomato Salad with Halloumi Cheese from Wild Thyme with chef, Allison Davis!

Charred Corn and Tomato Salad with Halloumi Cheese
1 lemon, halved
1/4 cup fresh tarragon
2½ tbsp olive oil, divided
1 tbsp red wine vinegar
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1/4 tsp each sea salt and ground black pepper
8 plum tomatoes, halved lengthwise
2 ears corn, husked
4 oz halloumi cheese, cut in ¼-inch-thick slices
1 avocado, peeled, pitted and sliced
1 green onion, thinly sliced
Preparation
- Heat a grill to medium-high and brush grates with cooking oil. Place lemon halves, cut sides down, on grill. Close lid and grill until lemon is grill-marked, 1 to 2 minutes. Let cool enough to handle. Squeeze juice from lemon into a small bowl; discard lemon.
- Prepare dressing: In a small food processor, blend lemon juice, tarragon, 1½ tbsp olive oil, vinegar, mustard, salt and pepper until well combined. Set aside.
- Brush tomatoes, corn and halloumi all over with remaining 1 tbsp olive oil. Place corn on grill. Close lid and grill, turning often, until bright yellow and grill-marked, 7 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and let cool enough to handle.
- Meanwhile, place halloumi on grill. Close lid and grill, turning once, until grill-marked, about 4 minutes. Place tomatoes, cut side down, on grill. Close lid and grill, without turning, until slightly softened and grill-marked, about 2 minutes.
- Halve each tomato piece lengthwise to make wedges. Cut kernels from corn. Divide tomatoes and avocado among plates. Top with corn, halloumi, onion and dressing.