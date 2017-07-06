Another round of strong storms are possible for Friday

Overview: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue through early tonight, with heavy rainfall at times. There will also be a chance for patchy dense fog overnight. Overnight low temperatures will be around 68 degrees. The warm and muggy conditions continue for Friday, with scattered late day thunderstorms. A few storms on Friday could be strong to severe, with gusty winds, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Drier and less humid weather returns for the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will be possible, with an overnight low temperature of 68 degrees.

FRIDAY: A cold front will move across the area, keeping the chance for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly late in the day. The warm and muggy conditions continue, with a high temperature of 86 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain showers will taper off, with partly cloudy skies and overnight low temperatures around 67 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be around for Saturday, with a pleasant high temperature of 81 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and mild temperatures will be around for Saturday night, with a low temperature of 59 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies continue for Sunday, with a high temperature of 82 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures continue, with a low of 62 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be around for Monday, with a slight chance for an isolated rain shower. High temperatures will be around 86 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures will be around with a low of 66 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a few rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible, with a high of 87 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers will be possible, with an overnight low temperature of 68 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible, with a high temperature of 85 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers