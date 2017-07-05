Woodford Reserve Distillery announces Friday nights in July

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Woodford Reserve Distillery announced that they will be opening for evening tours for the first time in the Visitor Center’s history.

Officials with Woodford Reserve Distillery say they will be open for evening tours for all Friday nights in July 2017, dubbed “Friday Night Live at Woodford Reserve.” The Friday night dates include: July 7, July 14, July 21, and July 28, 2017. Evening tours begin at 5p.m., with the last tour available at 8p.m.

They say each evening will feature a choice of tickets. The “Tour” ticket ($14.00) includes an evening distillery tour and tasting. The “Dinner” ticket ($35.00) includes tour, tasting, and a locally-sourced dinner. A mixology experience will also be available to purchase each evening, offering a chance to learn how to make a signature Woodford Reserve cocktail. The Mixology experience is a separate purchase and is available to purchase on-site each Friday for $8.00.

Reserve your tour ticket or tour & dinner ticket at https://www.woodfordreserve.com/events.