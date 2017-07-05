Woman hit by bullet during fireworks show

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lee County woman thought she had been hit in the head by a firecracker while watching fireworks with her husband, Tuesday night. It wasn’t a firecracker, it was a bullet. Not only did she survive, she quickly returned home and is already talking about it!

Debbie Dunaway says it felt like she got hit in the back of the head with a hammer. The bullet missed her brain stem by less than two inches, doctors say she is lucky to be alive.

“I said they shot me with fireworks, lets go to the house and he looked at my head and he said you’ve been shot and so he rushed us up the river to the boat dock and we called the 911.”

Doctors at UK Hospital removed the bullet with tweezers and packed the wound. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says based on the condition of the bullet, it looks like it ricocheted off of something else first, lessening the impact. Dunaway was quickly released and is now recovering. She says she is ready to go to work in the morning.

“They were expecting a smaller bullet when they pulled it out, and when they come out with that big bullet we were all shocked.”

Dunaway says this is the second time she has cheated death. Just six years ago around the same time she was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer and defeated it.

“I had somebody watching over me last night, I knew I could move my arms and legs and I was still talking.”

Dunaway says no one meant to hurt her, she just wants people to be more careful and think about what they are doing.

“It was a freak accident, but they need to watch as far as shooting guns up in the air. somebody out there tonight knows how close they came to killing me, and I mean we are a small town everybody know everybody. They never think about what goes up has to come back down.”

Deputies say they don’t know where the bullet came from, but it’s most likely from someone shooting in celebration of the fourth.