Woman hit by bullet while watching fireworks in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman was hit by a bullet while watching fireworks on Tuesday night, according to officials at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say a Beatyville woman was watching fireworks on a boat with her husband along the south Fork River when a stray bullet hit her in the back of the head.

She was taken to the UK hospital where she was treated and released, according to deputies.

Officials say she is home and doing fine.

They say they don’t know where the bullet came from but the case is still under investigation.

