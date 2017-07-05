UPDATE: Evacuations end after fuel spill in Casey County

LIBERTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – People in Casey County were allowed back into their homes and most businesses Tuesday night following a fuel spill earlier in the day, according to emergency officials.

A tanker truck overturned and spilled an estimated 1,000 gallons of fuel on the ground behind the Dogwalk Market off of US 127, according to the state.

A temporary dam had to be built in a nearby ditch to keep the fuel out of nearby Goose Creek, which feeds into the Green River, according to officials.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was called-in do assess damage and assist with the cleanup, which included replacing contaminated soil, according to authorities.

As a precaution, homes and businesses in the area were evacuated Tuesday afternoon.

About 7,000 gallons of fuel had to be transferred off the tanker, which was righted Tuesday night, according to emergency officials.

The Dogwalk Market had to close Tuesday and be ventilated because of the strong fuel odor and electricity was shutoff to the business.

It was unclear if the market would open Wednesday.

The tanker truck driver was not injured, according to officials.