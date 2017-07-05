UK in the NBA Summer League update

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There’s a heavy Kentucky presence in NBA Summer League action.

Derek Willis notched 2 points on 1-of-4 shooting to help Detroit to the Orlando League title game to be played Thursday.

Dakari Johnson went for a team-high 18 points in 24 minutes on the floor for OKC Wednesday.

He’s top five in Orlando in points and rebounds per game…along with Bam Adebayo.

Dakari’s also been playing point guard too. He says it’s all just part of getting better in summer ball.

Hear from him in the video.

We just mentioned Bam Adebayo is crushing it with Miami. The former Cat sits third in scoring with 19 points per game and remains the only guy averaging a double-double with 10 rebounds per outing.

Bam, much like Dakari, is showing his skillset and range are much greater than many expected. He even went coast-to-coast to finish with the Euro-step and all.

But was the move planned out the whole way or did it just pop up as part of playing loose like Heat president Pat Riley wants Bam to?

Hear from Bam in the video.

De’Aaron Fox will take the floor out in Las Vegas with the Sacramento Kings this week.

The former Cat is adjusting to his new life in California, only to be uprooted for a bit for summer ball.

So has Fox settled in yet as practice wraps up before heading to the desert? What’s his average day like out west?

Hear from Fox in the video.

Skal Labissiere will be back in action this summer with Sacramento. The former Cat is bringing in the next crop of Kings with open arms.

What’s it like out there with the rookies this time around instead of being one?

Hear from Skal in the video to wrap things up.