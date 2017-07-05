Triple Crown Cat Fanciers – CFA All Breed Cat Show (Segment-1)

The Triple Crown Cat Fanciers Show is July 8th and 9th. Details below!

Showhall:

Kentucky Indoor Sports

404 Sporting Court

Lexington, KY 40503

Entry Clerk:

Nicole Turk

13812 York Blvd

Garfield Heights, OH 44125

Phone: 419-606-2021

Email: entry.turk@gmail.com

Judges:

Anger(AB), Mathis(AB), Newkirk(AB), Morgan(AB), Darrah(AB), Bennett(AB), Sweeney(AB), S. Powell(LH/SH), Griswold(LH/SH), Colilla(LH/SH)

Format:

7 AB / 3 SP / 10 HHP / AGILITY

225 entry limit

Online Entry: http://entries.cfa.org/ onlineEntry.php

Show Flyer: http://catshows.us/ triplecrown/

Breed Summary: https:// entryclerk.cfa.org/reports/ breed-summary/ 58c2a2c3adc84?club_id=71

We will be giving out special awards to the highest scoring cats in each class: Kitten, Championship, Premiership.

Our show photographer is Chanan.



Spectator Info:

Advertised show hours:

Saturday July 8th 9 am-5 pm

Sunday July 9th 9 am- 4 pm

Admission

$6 Adults

$5 Students and Seniors

$4 Children

Coupon is available for $1 off. Please look for it in the discussion section and print it out or show it on your phone at the show.

The Lexington Humane Society though they will not have adoptable pets with them will be there to take donations. Please consider bringing food donations for them. You will receive a ticket for a door prize for each food item that you bring in.

Kentucky Save will be there on Saturday from 10-2 and Sunday 11-3 with adoptable cats.

Franklin County Humane Society will be there on Sunday from 10-2 with adoptable cats.

Caring Hearts Feline Rescue will have adoptable kittens/cats for sale.

We are putting together a super raffle for you! Raffle is open to both exhibitors and spectators. You do not have to be present to win.

And we will have an amazing vendors mall!

Vendors List: (will be updated as they sign up)

1. Karen Mull Karraway Q Toys-cat toys

2. Sha Robinson Scentsy

3. Pink Zebra

4. Val Morgan El Gato Blue

5. Tara Walters Lula Roe

7. Melina Gallagher Lipsense

8. Jessica Justice Origami Owl

9. Janice Lancaster Kitty Kisses (pet beds, cat toys, and other items)

10. Rebecca Aminta Erny Durham A Mermaid’s Treasure

11. Misty Brumley Plunder Jewelry

12. Life’s Abundance

13. Susan Anderson (cat toys)

14. Sandi Them -Show Cat Style (Sturdi toppers)

15. Tierra Johnson- Jamberry (nail wraps)

16. Jenny Davis Bradley- do Terra oils

17. Allie Bablitz-Babbling Bablitz (Scrapbook and cards)

18. Custom Quality Pet Furniture- Cat Trees

19. Jana Brown – Lilla Rose

20. Furwood Forest- Cat Trees

21. Roxanne Campbell- Thrive Premium Nutrition-health supplements

22. Sherry Moss- Rejuvenation Station (Signs-some cat related, and furniture)

23. Melissa Searcy Riddell-(Watches, jewelry)

24. Lion and Dragon Yoga Bodyworks (Massage)

25. Dana Cook- Designs By Dana (homemade jewelry)

Also will be setting up:

1. A Diamond in the Ruff Pet Salon

2. Susan Miller, Custom Pet Portraits

3. Jessamine County TNR

There will be concessions to get food and drinks including beer.

Look for these vendors near the concessions.

1. The Winery by CM- different varieties of bottles of wine including a red with with special Triple Crown Cat Fanciers logo.

2. Linda Vanover- cat cupcakes and cookies.