Teenager accused of raping 12-year old

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Laurel County teenager is accused of raping a 12-year old and crashing his car driving the reported victim back home, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say two 12-year old’s snuck out of their respective homes and were picked up by 18-year old Ryan Anthony Creech, of London.

Investigators say Creech drove the two to several locations around Laurel County, which included a stop on Hawk Creek Road, where he reportedly had sexual intercourse with one of the 12-year old’s.

Deputies say Creech then drove at a high rate of speed on Farris Jones Road while taking the two juveniles back to their respective houses, when he wrecked his vehicle.

Investigators say Creech was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with Rape 2nd Degree, two counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and two counts of Felony Custodial Interference. He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.