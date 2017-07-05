Mathews appointed to term on Public Service Commission

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed former Public Service Commission Director Talina Rose Mathews to serve on the panel that regulates utilities across the state.

A statement from the governor’s office says Mathews will immediately begin serving a four-year term on the Public Service Commission that is subject to confirmation by the state Senate. She succeeds Daniel Logsdon, who resigned last month.

The Public Service Commission regulates over 1,500 utilities around the state including companies that provide electric, gas, water and phone service. Some of the areas regulated by the commission include proposals for rate increases, boundary changes and plant construction. The panel also hears consumer complaints.

Mathews, who holds a doctorate in economics from the University of Kentucky, has worked in the energy and utility sector for 20 years.

7/5/2017 12:51:28 AM (GMT -4:00)

