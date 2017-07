LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was shot Tuesday night on East Seventh Street in Lexington. Investigators say the victim, whose name wasn’t released, identified the reported shooter.

Investigators say it happened in the 500 block around 10:00 p.m.

Police say the man who was shot went to a nearby liquor store on Shropshire Avenue, where police were called.

Investigators say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No word yet on a possible motive for the shooting.