Man accused of firing shots into home

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A London man is accused of firing two shots into a home full of people, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 36-year old Jeremy Lee Turner pulled up outside a home on Ponderosa Drive around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, and fired two shots into the home.

Investigators say there were five people in the house at the time of the shooting. No one was hit, according to deputies.

Turner was arrested and charged with five counts of wanton endangerment, according to investigators. He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

