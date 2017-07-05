Kentucky State Fair launches new free App

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky State Fair announced on Wednesday that there is a new mobile app, now available free on both Google Play and the App Store.

Officials say the app is designed so that fairgoers can make the most of their experience. From saving money by purchasing advance tickets, to discovering “Tastes of the Fair” favorites, to reminiscing over Fair photos with fun filters, visitors appreciate the app’s benefits before, during and after the Kentucky State Fair.

They say highlighted features include:

• Tastes of the Fair: find those once-a-year Fair food favorites

• What’s Hot: see what’s “trending” at the Fair

• My Schedule: create daily schedules of “must-see” music and entertainment

• News: get weather, parking and breaking news updates

• Now and Next: see what’s going on now, and later

• Main Stage: order tickets for I Love the 90s Tour, Alabama and Southern Uprising Tour

• Fun Photo Filters: use filters to create unique Fair photos

• Find Your Fun: check out which entertainers are on stage and what animals are in the stalls

A video introducing the app is available on the Kentucky State Fair’s Twitter, Instagram and

Facebook page.

Advance tickets and parking for the Kentucky State Fair go on sale July 9 and can be purchased online via the app through 10 p.m. Aug. 16, as well as at participating Kroger locations. During the Fair, full-price tickets and parking can be purchased via the app.

In Advance During the Fair

Adult/Senior/ Child (6-12)* $7 $10

Parking $5 $10

*Children 5 and under are free.

The 2017 Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 17-27 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. For more information,

visit www.kystatefair.org or find the Fair on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or its blog.