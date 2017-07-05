Executive chef killed in July 4th car accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Executive chef at the Lexington Country Club and operator of Dandelion Hollow Farm in Perryville died in an accident Tuesday evening.

According to the Fayette County coroner, 56-year old Robert Myers, of Perryville, died after his vehicle was struck from behind.

The crash happened on Versailles Road, between Old Clubhouse Lane and Old Versailles Road, near an entrance to Keeneland around 10:30 p.m., according to investigators.

The road was closed overnight into Wednesday morning as the Lexington Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) investigated.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates the woman who’s accused of rear-ending Myers’ car was speeding at the time of the collision.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

Police say the woman was seriously injured. Her name hasn’t been released.

Myers leaves behind a wife and 8-children.