GRAY, Ky. (WTVQ)- State Police officials say they are investigating a death in Knox County.

According to investigators Marty Roark, 52, of Barbourville was found dead Wednesday in the back bedroom of a residence off of Ky 233 in the Gray Community.

Police say his body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

At this time the cause of death is undetermined, according to troopers.