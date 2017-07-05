Deadly collision on Versailles Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There was a deadly collision late Tuesday night in Lexington, according to police.

The Lexington Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) was called to the scene along with the Fayette County coroner following the crash on Versailles Road, between Old Clubhouse Lane and Old Versailles Road, near an entrance to Keeneland.

The accident happened around 10:30 p.m., according to investigators.

Police say there was only one person in each vehicle. One driver died, the other was seriously injured, according to police.

No name was immediately released.

Outbound Versailles Road was closed while the CRU began its investigation into exactly how the collision happened.

Police say it was impossible to predict when outbound Versailles Road would be reopened.

