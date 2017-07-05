Cloudy skies & more rain showers Wednesday

Blankets of dense morning fog will be slow to mix out and will slow down your morning commute, temps are warm near 70 degrees. Skies will stay mostly cloudy to overcast throughout the day with temperatures in the low to middle 80’s, rain showers will be hit and miss. More dense fog will develop overnight through your Thursday morning, lows will be near 70 degrees. Heavy rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will move in Thursday with overcast skies, rain will be more scattered Friday. Temperatures look to be in the low to middle 80’s for the weekend, expect lots of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke