Check out this yummy recipe for Chicken Pho from Wild Thyme from chef, Allison Davis!

Chicken Pho

Ingredients

  1. 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  2. 2 1/4-inch slices fresh ginger
  3. 1 large shallot, thinly sliced
  4. 3 cloves garlic, sliced
  5. 4 tsp fish sauce
  6. 2 green cardamom pods
  7. 1 star anise pod
  8. 1/2 stick cinnamon
  9. 1/4 tsp ground turmeric (TRY: Simply Organic Ground Turmeric Root)
  10. 20 oz boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 2 large)
  11. 3 tbsp fresh lime juice
  12. 1/4 tsp ground black pepper
  13. 4 oz brown rice vermicelli noodles
  14. 1 jalapeño chile pepper, seeded and thinly sliced
  15. 3 cups pea shoots
  16. 1/2 cup each loosely packed chopped fresh cilantro and chopped fresh mint
  17. 2 green onions, white and light green parts, thinly sliced

 

Preparation

  1. In a Dutch oven or large saucepan, combine broth, ginger, shallot, garlic, fish sauce, cardamom, star anise, cinnamon, turmeric and 3 cups water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer for 10 minutes.
  2. Reduce heat to low and add chicken. Simmer gently, uncovered, until chicken is no longer pink inside and reaches 165˚F when tested with an instant-read thermometer in center, about 15 minutes. (NOTE: Do not boil.) Using tongs, transfer chicken to a cutting board; let cool slightly. Chop or shred into bite-size pieces. Set aside.
  3. Arrange a fine-mesh sieve over a large bowl; strain broth mixture through sieve, discarding solids. Return liquid to Dutch oven and heat on low. Stir in chicken, lime juice and pepper and cook until heated through, about 3 minutes.
  4. Meanwhile, cook noodles according to package directions; divide among bowls. Ladle broth mixture over top, dividing evenly. Sprinkle with jalapeño, pea shoots, cilantro, mint and green onions, dividing evenly.
