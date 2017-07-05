BCTC Winchester – Moonlight Movie Nights

Moonlight Movie Nights are back!

Outdoor movie nights at THE GREEN are returning this summer. We had a great turnout last year, and hope to have even more fun this year! Movie nights will be held in July, and be on the lookout for a kickoff event at the Beer Cheese Festival in June. Planned titles include Cars, the new Cinderella, A Bug’s Life and Big Hero 6.

Remember, admission is free thanks to our generous sponsors, just bring yourself, your family and a chair or blanket! Vendors, food, and inflatables begin at 7:00 PM. The movie will begin when it starts to get dark, around 9:15 PM.

All July movie nights will take place at:

BCTC Winchester-Clark County Campus

2020 Rolling Hills Lane

Winchester, KY 40391