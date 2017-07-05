American Red Cross issues emergency call for blood donors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The American Red Cross is facing a critical blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for eligible blood and platelet donors of all blood types to give now and help save lives.

Blood donations have fallen short of expectations for the past two months, resulting in about 61,000 fewer donations than needed and causing a significant draw down of the Red Cross blood supply. The shortfall is the equivalent of the Red Cross not collecting any blood donations for more than four days.

“It’s crucial that people donate now to meet the needs of patients every day and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood,” said Tiffany Taylor, external communications manager of the River Valley Blood Services Region. “Every day, blood and platelet donors can help save lives, and right now these heroes are needed to give as soon as possible.”

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Red Cross has added more than 25,000 additional appointment slots at donation centers and community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks to accommodate more donors. Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.

Blood shortages often worsen around Independence Day due to many fewer volunteer-hosted blood drives at places of work, worship or community gathering, and this year is no exception. Nearly 700 fewer blood drives are scheduled during the Independence Day week than the weeks before and after the holiday.

Overall, the summer months are among the most challenging times of the year for blood and platelet donations as regular donors delay giving while they vacation and participate in summer activities. In a recent survey of Red Cross blood donors, more than 73 percent indicated vacation plans this summer, many of them occurring the weeks before and after Independence Day.

New donors and those who haven’t given in a while are especially encouraged to roll up a sleeve and help save lives. Nearly one-third fewer new blood donors came out to give last summer than during the rest of the year due in part to schools – where blood drives are held and where new donors give – being out of session during the summer months.

Here are some upcoming blood donation opportunities July 5-25:

Frankfort Blood Donor Center, 318 Washington St., Frankfort, KY. 40601

7/14/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

7/21/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Department for Environmental Protection, 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, KY. 40601

7/14/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Commonwealth Human Resources Building, 275 E. Main St., Frankfort, KY. 40601

7/18/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

New Castle Christian Church, 260 S. Main St., New Castle, KY. 40050

7/18/2017: 2:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Ballardsville Baptist Church, 4300 S. Highway 53, Ballardsville, KY. 40014

7/10/2017: 1 – 6 p.m.

Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, 3301 W. Highway 22, Crestwood, KY. 40014

7/11/2017: 2 – 7 p.m.

Providence Richwood, 1012 Richwood Way, La Grange, KY. 40031

7/18/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

La Grange Community Center, 307 W. Jefferson St., La Grange, KY. 40031

7/24/2017: 2 – 7 p.m.

Oldham County Public Library, 308 Yager Ave., La Grange, KY. 40031

7/25/2017: 2 – 7 p.m.

Shelby Christian Church, 2375 Frankfort Road, Shelbyville, KY. 40065

7/12/2017: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Morgan Community Center, 147 Victory Lane, Bedford, KY. 40006

7/12/2017: noon – 4 p.m.