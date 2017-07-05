Allegro Dance Project – In Our Element

The Allegro Dance Project presents”In Our Element”, a brand new exciting work exploring the elements of air, water and fire through contemporary dance, original live music and a thrilling variety of aerial and circus arts! Plus a silent auction in the theatre lobby open thirty minutes prior to showtimes and during performance intermissions to provide support for our Inclusive Dance Outreach program, offering dance training for children with Down Syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorder and other specific needs in the greater Lexington area! The performances are July 8th at 3 pm and 7 pm at the Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center.