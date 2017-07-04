Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigate shooting

Bowling Green, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in Bowling Green. Sheriff’s investigators determined that a large party was underway when 20 year old Ryan Lambert of Bowling Green was shot. The alleged suspect, 20 year old Rudolph “Rudy” Rankins also of Bowling Green, fled the scene on foot and has yet to be located.

Lambert was transported by Medical Center EMS for treatment of his injuries sustained during the incident. An arrest warrant has been issued for Rankins and more charges are expected pending further investigation. Rankins also has other outstanding warrants unrelated to this incident.

Rankins should be considered Armed and Dangerous. Anyone with information on Rankins whereabouts are urged to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 842-1633.