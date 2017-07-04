UPDATE: Body of missing fisherman pulled from Ohio River

HEBRON, Ky. (WTVQ/WCPO) – Boone County Water Rescue officials recovered the body of a 32-year-old fisherman who fell in the Ohio River last weekend, according to police.

Officials say the man fell in the water at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Cincinnati units and Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife assisted Boone County first responders at the scene.

Crews left at about 5:30 a.m. Monday and resumed the search Monday evening. When the search again proved fruitless, they left and returned again Tuesday morning.

Authorities confirmed they had retrieved the body around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Friends said the man waded into the river while fishing and went under and never resurfaced.