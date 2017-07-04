State Police investigate death in Clay County

London, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a call from the Clay County 911 Center about a fatal shooting that had taken place at a residence on Kentucky Highway 2467 in Clay County.

Upon arrival, Troopers discovered Jody M. Sevier, 34, of Manchester deceased of an apparent gunshot wound. The preliminary investigation revealed that Matthew O. Caldwell, 40, of Helton, KY fatally shot Sevier during a confrontation.

Sevier’s Body will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort were an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.

No arrest has been made at this time. This investigation will be presented to the Clay County Grand Jury once the investigation is complete.