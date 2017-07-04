Scattered rain showers & some thunder for the 4th of July

Happy Independence Day! Pockets of light to moderate rainfall will continue for your Tuesday morning hours, temperatures are warm near 70 degrees starting off. Skies will be mostly cloudy today with high temperatures in the middle to upper 70’s, scattered rain and storms will be off and on throughout the morning and afternoon. Showers and t-storms look to come to an end by late evening, hopefully in time for local firework displays. Wednesday will be warmer with temperatures in the middle 80’s & high humidity, skies will be overcast with more rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Pattern stays active for the rest of the week with seasonal temperatures and daily rain/storm chances. The coming weekend looks to be drier with temperatures back below average in the lower 80’s.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke