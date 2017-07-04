Rain chances continue through Friday

Overview: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue through this evening and taper off overnight, with a few rain showers still possible. There will also be a chance for patchy dense fog overnight. Overnight low temperatures will be around 67 degrees. The warm and muggy conditions continue Wednesday through Friday, with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible each day. Drier and less humid weather returns for the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Scattered rain showers continue this evening, with isolated rain and patchy fog overnight, with a low temperature of 67 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies will be around for Wednesday, with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, and high temperatures around 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will be possible, with an overnight low temperature of 69 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers and storms will be possible, with a high temperature of 82 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will be possible, with an overnight low temperature of 66 degrees.

FRIDAY: A cold front will move across the area, keeping the chance for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. The warm and muggy conditions continue, with a high temperature of 84 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain showers will taper off, with partly cloudy skies and overnight low temperatures around 64 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be around for Saturday, with a pleasant high temperature of 82 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and mild temperatures will be around for Saturday night, with a low temperature of 59 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies continue for Sunday, with a high temperature of 82 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures continue, with a low of 62 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be around for Monday, with a slight chance for an isolated rain shower. High temperatures will be around 84 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and mild temperatures will be around with a low of 68 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a few rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible, with a high of 86 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers