One killed in Henderson County fireworks accident

Henderson, Ky. – A 25-year-old man was killed when a firework exploded near him, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a accident where a man was trying to set off aerial fireworks around 10:00 pm Monday evening.  One of those fireworks exploded after hitting his chest, according to deputies.

The man was taken to Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly later. The victim’s name has not been released yet, due to the fact that family hasn’t been fully notified.

