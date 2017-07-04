Kentucky State Police investigate fatal accident in Shelby County

Lawrenceburg, Ky. – Kentucky State Police responded to a two vehicle fatal collision at the intersection of Mt. Eden Road and KY 151 Bonnie Brae Drive in Shelby County.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a 1996, Chevrolet truck, driven by Connie Kinder, age 65 of Lawrenceburg, Ky. was traveling West on Bonnie Brae Drive and failed to yield to a 2013 Kia, driven by Betty Brown, age 70 of Shelbyville, Ky. who was travelling North on Mt Eden Road.

Connie Kinder was pronounced dead at Jewish Hospital by the Shelby County Coroner. A passenger, Deborah Bobbs, age 56 of Lawrenceburg, Ky. was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries. Betty Brown and her passenger, Anna Edgar age 89, of Shelbyville, Ky. were also transported to University of Louisville with minor injuries.

Kentucky State Police were assisted at the scene by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby County Fire and EMS and the Shelby County Coroner.

The investigation is ongoing by Kentucky State Police Post 12 Detectives and Collision Reconstruction Units.