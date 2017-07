Harrodgsuburg, Ky. – The Ragged Edge Community Theatre presents James Harrod: The Battle for Kentucky

Director: Allan Barlow

Performance dates:

Thursday – Saturday, July 6- 8, 2017 @ 8:30 pm

Thursday – Saturday, July 13- 15, 2017 @ 8:30 pm

Thursday – Saturday, July 20- 22, 2017 @ 8:30 pm

Thursday – Saturday, July 27- 29, 2017 @ 8:30 pm

* James Harrod Amphitheater

We are right downtown in historic Harrodgsuburg, KY, on Main Street between Lexington Street and Popular Street.