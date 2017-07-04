Hundreds enjoy Lexington 4th of July festivities despite wet weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Hundreds of people braved today’s wet weather to celebrate the Fourth of July in downtown Lexington.

The celebration of course culminating in tonight’s highly anticipated fireworks show over Kroger Field.

The rain has been coming down all day today but it doesn’t seem to have had too big of an impact on downtown Lexington’s Annual Festival and Parade.

The Fourth of July celebrations kicked off early around 10 a.m. in downtown Lexington with the annual street festival.

Hundreds of people crowded the streets browsing vendors, listening to music and even getting a chance to take a pony ride.

The rain let up a little bit for this afternoon’s parade where dozens of organizations marched down Main Street celebrating this Independence Day.

The wet weather not stopping people from all across the world from coming out here to celebrate America.

“For them it is completely different because India is very busy and everybody’s running for their lives. Here they can relax and see how nice it is here. Neighbors are so nice. Beautiful houses. Everything is very nice,” said Mahinder Bhinder, who’s family came all the way from India to celebrate.

Organizers of tonight’s event tell me they are confident the fireworks show will go on tonight but they say just in case there is a change in plans they will post in on the Downtown Lex Corp website and their social media accounts.