House fire on Kildare Court displaces family

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Late night house fire in the 500 block of Kildare Court has displaced a family.

Lexington Firefighters responded to the call around midnight Tuesday.

Investigators say two people were home at the time and smelled smoke coming from a bedroom in the rear of the home.

Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly, but the home sustained heavy smoke and water damage.

No one was hurt in the fire.

According to Major Matt Galati with the Lexington Fire Department, the family will not be able to stay in the home and plan to stay with other relatives.

Investigators said they are still looking into the cause of the fire.

 

