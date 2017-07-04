Homeowner arrested after he shoots, kills man he said broke into his home

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Russell County homeowner who said he killed an armed intruder Monday afternoon is arrested, but authorities said it’s not because of the shooting.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Department said the fatal shooting happened after 1:30 p.m. Monday at 241 Lafavers Cemetery Road in the Jabez community.

The sheriff said they received a 911 call from 36-year-old Travis Edwards, who said he shot at a man who broke into his home and pointed a gun at him.

Edwards said the intruder ran out through the rear door.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a man’s body about 275 feet from the home.

That man was identified as 30-year-old James Frederick Barger of Nancy. Deputies said a firearm was found near Barger’s body.

As part of the investigation, the sheriff said they got a search warrant for the home and property. Deputies said when they went into the home, they found an indoor marijuana growing operation and several pounds of processed marijuana.

Deputies arrested Edwards and his girlfriend, 27-year-old Whitney Raye Nevels, who also lives at the home.

They are charged with cultivating marijuana and trafficking in marijuana and are in the Russell County Detention Center.

The sheriff said no charges have been filed at this time in connection with the shooting

Barger’s body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort where an autopsy will be performed Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.