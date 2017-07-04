Governor issues pardons in honor of Independence Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Matt Bevin pardoned ten convicted felons Monday in recognition of Independence Day.

“This is the week that we as Americans set time aside to celebrate our nation’s independence and the blessings of individual liberty,” said Governor Bevin. “It is an appropriate time to use the authority vested in my office to grant a fresh start at independence and liberty for several individuals who have lost both due to their previous criminal behavior.”

All of those pardoned were class-D felons in the state’s justice system. Class-D felons are those who committed minor crimes and showed good behavior in a state corrections facility.

Governor Bevin says he will grant more pardons in the coming months.