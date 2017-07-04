Fuel spill leads to evacuations in Casey County

LIBERTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Homes and businesses were evacuated following a fuel spill in Casey County on Tuesday, according to county dispatchers.

A fuel truck spilled fuel behind Dogwalk Market on US 127, according to officials.

No injuries were reported.

Emergency Management, fire department, Hazmat crews and utility company officials were all on the scene, according to dispatchers.

It was unknown how long it would take to clean up the spill or when people would be allowed back into their homes and businesses.

The cause of the spill was under investigation, according to dispatchers.