City of Richmond 4th of July weather plan

Richmond, Ky. – The City of Richmond is closely monitoring weather conditions before making any decisions regarding today’s holiday activities at Lake Reba Park.

The park offers limited provisions for sheltering participants in the event of severe weather. Shelters on site are not appropriate for severe weather.

If raining, the event will continue on as scheduled. There will be no refunds of parking money. If severe weather is predicted, Event Staff will evaluate the conditions and determine if the event remains as scheduled.

The Fireworks show may be moved to after 10:00pm. (The goal is to keep to the schedule)

WCYO 100.7 FM “The Coyote” will be broadcasting live from Lake Reba Park after 4:00pm. If The fireworks are changed, the city will post the information to their Facebook page and to WCYO 100.7 FM.

Please check frequently for updates.