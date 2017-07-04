Bevin to skip Fancy Farm, Beshear will speak

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A public clash between Kentucky’s two most powerful politicians will have to wait another year.

A spokesman for Matt Bevin says the Republican governor will skip the annual “political speaking” at the Fancy Farm picnic, a Kentucky tradition that forces politicians to trade insults on statewide television all while enduring a crowd of hecklers.

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear has already confirmed his attendance, meaning his bitter feud with Bevin could be one-sided at Kentucky’s premiere political event. Bevin spoke last year, but Beshear skipped the event to attend his children’s play.

Beshear and Bevin have been at odds since the moment both men took office. Beshear has sued Bevin four times, and Bevin has called Beshear’s office “an embarrassment.”

The event takes place on the first Saturday in August.

