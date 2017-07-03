UPDATE: I-75 Ramp closure in Fayette County rescheduled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The I-75 northbound On Ramp from southbound Newtown Pike in Fayette County is scheduled to be closed Friday, July, 7 through Monday, July 10, 2017, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The scheduled closure times are 7:00 p.m. Friday until 5:00 a.m. Monday, according to the state.

The rehabilitation work is subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

For up-to-date traffic and travel information in Kentucky, visit http://goky.ky.gov and www.waze.com.