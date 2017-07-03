State Police need help identifying suspect in counterfeit money investigation

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a person who they say passed counterfeit money at a Murray business.

Police say on July 3rd at 8:35 a.m., a person passed numerous counterfeit $20 bills at the Dollar General on Highway 641 North in Calloway County.

The suspect is described as a male, slender build, approximately 6 foot tall and he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and glasses, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KSP at 270-856-3721. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.