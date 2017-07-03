Scattered rain and storms for your 4th of July

Overview: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue through this evening and taper off overnight, with a few rain showers still possible. Overnight low temperatures will be around 69 degrees. For your 4th of July Tuesday, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the day, with high temperatures around 83 degrees. Rain is expected to taper off Tuesday evening, which will hopefully provide better weather for evening fireworks. The warm and muggy conditions continue Wednesday through Friday, with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible each day. Drier and less humid weather returns for the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will taper off early tonight, yet isolated rain will be possible overnight, with low temperatures around 69 degrees.

4th OF JULY TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day, with a high temperature of 83 degrees. Heavy rainfall and lightning will be the biggest threats.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies will be around for Tuesday night, with a low temperature of 67 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be around for Wednesday, with the chance for a few rain showers, and high temperatures around 85 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will be possible, with an overnight low temperature of 68 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers and storms will be possible, with a high temperature of 86 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will be possible, with an overnight low temperature of 67 degrees.

FRIDAY: A cold front will move across the area, keeping the chance for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. The warm and muggy conditions continue, with a high temperature of 84 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain showers will taper off, with partly cloudy skies and overnight low temperatures around 64 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be around for Saturday, with a pleasant high temperature of 82 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and mild temperatures will be around for Saturday night, with a low temperature of 60 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue for Sunday, with a high temperature of 83 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures continue, with a low of 62 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be around for Monday, with a slight chance for an isolated rain shower. High temperatures will be around 84 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers