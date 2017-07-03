Police investigating overnight burglary spree

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington police are searching for someone they believe went on a burglary spree overnight, breaking into several businesses by smashing the front doors with rocks.

Police are investigating three burglaries that happened in the area of New Circle Road and Richmond Road.

Police say they were called to the Metro PCS off Woodhill Drive around 3 a.m. on reports of a burglary.

When they arrived they found the front door shattered by a rock and $100 in cash missing from the register.

Nothing else was taken.

Police say this was the third burglary in the area in the span of just three hours.

Earlier around midnight, police say 723 Vapor off Richmond Road was broken into using a rock to smash the door as well.

Then two hours later, across the street from the vapor shop, the front door of State Beauty Supply was also shattered by a rock and burglarized.

Police say nothing was stolen from the beauty store or vapor shop.

Police say they believe these crimes could have been committed by the same person or persons due to the fact a rock was used to break into the businesses at each location.

The owner of the Metro PCS says this store was also broken into last year.