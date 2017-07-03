New state nature preserve in northeast Ky. to open in July

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The State Nature Preserves Commission is opening a nature preserve in northeastern Kentucky to the public later this month.

The Crooked Creek State Nature Preserve in Lewis County will open on July 15. The 728 acre preserve has a new 1.35-mile trail and the opening day event will included a free guided hike.

Lewis County’s Fiscal Court is assisting with parking lot upkeep and routine mowing and trail maintenance. The nature commission will develop trail maps and educational materials, as well as manage habitat along the trail and surrounding nature preserve.

Trail visitors can see a diverse number of grassland plants, including Indian paintbrush and blazing star, along with birds like Kentucky warblers, wood thrush and ovenbirds.

