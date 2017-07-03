New president begins tenure at Western Kentucky University

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) – Western Kentucky University’s new president has officially taken the reins of his position.

A statement from the school says Timothy C. Caboni started Monday in his new role as the 10th president at Western Kentucky University.

The school’s Board of Regents selected Caboni in January from the University of Kansas. He succeeds Gary A. Ransdell, who retired after leading the institution for 20 years.

Caboni earned a master’s degree in corporate and organizational communication from Western in 1994, a bachelor’s from Louisiana State and a doctorate from Vanderbilt. He said in a statement that he is excited about leading his alma mater.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.