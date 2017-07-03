New foundation focuses on philanthropy in northern Kentucky

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Business and civic leaders have formed a charitable foundation to serve northern Kentucky.

The Kentucky Enquirer reports the Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky will focus on breaking the cycle of poverty, arts funding, development and innovation, education enrichment and improving regional health and wellness.

Nancy Grayson, previously director of strategic initiatives at the Northern Kentucky Education Council, has been tapped to serve as president of the organization and community foundation.

Council of Trustees Chair Bill Butler, who serves as chairman of Corporex Cos., says the venture is “long overdue” and has the capacity to enact greater change through collective giving and shared action.

The foundation will serve key programs primarily in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties.

