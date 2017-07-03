Medicaid changes would save money; others to lose benefits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky officials have altered their proposal to change the state’s Medicaid program that would save state taxpayers an additional $27 million over the next five years while causing an extra 9,000 people to lose coverage.

Kentucky was one of 31 states that expanded its Medicaid program under the federal Affordable Care Act under former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said the state can’t afford the expansion as it currently exists. Last year, he asked the federal government for permission to change the program that insures more than a quarter of the state’s population.

Bevin altered that proposal Monday. The changes don’t require a new round of public hearings, but state officials are holding them anyway on July 14 in Somerset and July 17 in Frankfort.

