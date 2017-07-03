House being renovated catches fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A house being renovated on Eden Road in Lexington caught fire Monday night, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Investigators say it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 600 block.

Firefighters say there were flames coming from a bedroom when they arrived.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was hurt, according to firefighters.

The fire was quickly extinguished, according to firefighters.

Investigators are trying to determine if the renovations played a part in the cause, which is under investigation.