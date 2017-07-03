Hot & humid Monday with isolated rain showers

Areas of patchy fog along with warm & muggy conditions will start off your Monday morning. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy today with high temperatures near 90 degrees, isolated rain showers should pop up this afternoon. A lingering shower or two is possible overnight with partly cloudy skies, low temperatures will be near 70 degrees. Fourth of July Tuesday looks to be a hot one with mostly cloudy skies, unfortunately scattered rain and storms are possible throughout the day. Rain and storm chances stay in the forecast for the rest of the week, temperatures will be seasonal in the middle 80’s before falling back below average by next weekend.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke